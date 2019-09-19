Weekly Events | 西城好看

St. Demetrios Greek Festival

When: September 20th – 22th

Where: Montlake neighborhood

Info: http://seattlegreekfestival.com/

Welcome to the St. Demetrios Greek Festival, a Seattle tradition since 1960! Join with Seattle’s Montlake neighborhood and surround yourself with traditional Greek food, music, dancing, and culture. Homemade Greek delicacies await you, from lamb to calamari and loukoumathes to baklava, all freshly prepared and served under our large outdoor tent. While you eat, enjoy live Greek music with Taki and the Mad Greeks and dancing from St. Demetrios’ award-winning Greek dance groups who will perform all weekend.

傳統希臘節日

時間： 9月20日至22日

地點：Montlake街區

信息： http://seattlegreekfestival.com/

自1960年以來，St. Demetrios希臘節就是一個西雅圖的傳統節日！9月20-22日將在西雅圖的蒙特湖社區隆重開幕，讓來賓置身於傳統希臘美食，音樂，舞蹈和文化之中。自製的希臘美食，從羊肉到魷魚，從魯庫馬西斯到巴克拉瓦，都將在大型戶外帳篷中呈上。用餐時還可以和Taki以及一群瘋狂的希臘人一起享受現場版希臘音樂，曾獲獎的希臘舞蹈團將獻上舞蹈。

RENT 20th Anniversary Tour

When： September 24 & 25, at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Pantages Theater

Info：https://www.tacomaartslive.org/events/calendar/eventdetail/1484/-/rent

In 1996, an original rock musical by a little-known composer opened on Broadway…and forever changed the landscape of American theatre. Two decades later, Jonathan Larson’s RENT continues to speak loudly and defiantly to audiences across generations and all over the world. And now, this Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning masterpiece returns to the stage in a vibrant 20th anniversary touring production. A re-imagining of Puccini’s La Bohéme, RENT follows an unforgettable year in the lives of seven artists struggling to follow their dreams without selling out. With its inspiring message of joy and hope in the face of fear, this timeless celebration of friendship and creativity reminds us to measure our lives with the only thing that truly matters –love.



《租金》20周年巡演

時間：9月24-25日

地點：Pantages劇院

信息：https://www.tacomaartslive.org/events/calendar/eventdetail/1484/-/rent

1996年，一位名不見經傳的作曲家的原創搖滾音樂劇在百老匯上演，從此改變了美國戲劇的格局。二十年後的今天，喬納森·拉爾森的《租金》繼續向世界各地的觀眾大聲疾呼。現在，這部曾獲普利策獎和托尼獎的傑作將在充滿活力的20周年巡迴演出中重返舞臺。這次是對普契尼的《波西米亞人》、《租金》的重新演繹，講述了7位藝術家在不賣座的情況下努力追尋夢想的難忘一年。這一永恆的對於友誼和創造力的慶典，以其鼓舞人心的信息幫助人們直面恐懼，提醒我們用唯一真正重要的東西來衡量我們的生活——愛。



My Favorite Things: Zoe Scofield

When: Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019

Where: Seattle Art Museum Third Floor Galleries

Info：http://www.seattleartmuseum.org/visit/calendar/events?EventId=65523

2015 Guggenheim Fellow Zoe Scofield is a dance and visual artist based in Seattle, Washington since 2002. Born and raised in Gainesville, GA, Zoe began ballet at a young age, instilling in her a deep love and interest in structure, discipline, and performances’ ability to create a transformative experience. Zoe attended Walnut Hill School for the Arts, an arts high school in Boston, MA, receiving a Monticello Choreography Fellowship and graduating with high honors in dance. She is currently working towards her MFA in Dance at University of the Arts program in France.



佐伊·斯科菲爾德：我的最愛

時間：10月3日（星期四）

地點：西雅圖藝術博物館3層

信息：http://www.seattleartmuseum.org/visit/calendar/events?EventId=65523

榮獲2015年古根海姆獎學金的佐伊·斯科菲爾德是一個舞者和視覺藝術家，02年至今她生活在西雅圖。佐伊出生在喬治亞州的基因斯維爾，並在那裡長大。她很小就開始學習芭蕾，這讓她對結構、紀律和表演產生了深深的熱愛和興趣，並培養了她創造變革體驗的能力。佐伊就讀於麻塞諸塞州波士頓的核桃山藝術學校(Walnut Hill School for the Arts)，並獲得了蒙蒂塞洛編舞獎學金，並以優異的舞蹈成績畢業。目前，她正在法國藝術大學攻讀舞蹈碩士學位。

