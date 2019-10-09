New Production of “Miss Saigon” Premiers in Seattle End of This Month!

Cameron Mackintosh’s acclaimed new production of Boublil and Schönberg’s legendary musical “Miss Saigon”—a smash hit in London, Broadway and across the UK—has been announced for its highly anticipated engagement at Seattle’s Paramount Theatre for one week only.

“Miss Saigon” tells the story of a young Vietnamese woman named Kim, who is orphaned by war and forced to work in a bar run by a notorious character known as the Engineer. There she meets and falls in love with an American G.I. named Chris, but they are torn apart by the fall of Saigon. For 3 years, Kim goes on an epic journey of survival to find her way back to Chris, who has no idea he’s fathered a son. This new production features a stunning spectacle and a sensational cast of 42 performing the soaring score, including Broadway hits like “The Heat is On in Saigon,” “The Movie in My Mind,” “Last Night of the World” and “American Dream.”

“It’s hard to believe that it has been over 28 years since ‘Miss Saigon’ first opened in North America but, if anything, the tragic love story at the heart of the show has become even more relevant today with innocent people being torn apart by war all over the world,” Cameron Mackintosh said.

He continued, “Of all my productions, despite its popularity, ‘Miss Saigon’ is the one that the public has had the least chance to see as it requires such a huge international cast of Asian and Western performers and a vast array of visually stunning sets.”

Music by Claude-Michel Schönberg with lyrics by Richard Maltby Jr. and Alain Boublil, adapted from original French lyrics by Alain Boublil, with additional lyrics by Michael Mahler, this new production is directed by Laurence Connor with musical staging by Bob Avian and additional choreography by Geoffrey Garratt.

Since its London premiere in 1989, Mackintosh’s production of “Miss Saigon” has become one of the most successful musicals in history. The original Broadway production of “Miss Saigon” opened on April 11, 1991 with what was the largest advance sale in Broadway history ($37 million). The show went on to play for nearly ten years with 4,111 performances and was seen by more than 5.9 million people. “Miss Saigon” has been performed in 32 countries, more than 350 cities, in 15 different languages, has won in excess of 70 awards including 2 Olivier Awards®, 3 Tony Awards® and 4 Drama Desk Awards® and been seen by more than 36 million people worldwide.

The new production of “Miss Saigon” opened in London on May 2014 to record-breaking advance sales and critical acclaim. The Daily Telegraph wrote, “This thrilling new production spills out beyond theatre and speaks directly to the times we live in—magnificent performances.” The Daily Mail said, “The greatest musical of all-time just got even better!” The London Times called the production “thrilling, soaring and spectacular.” NY1 proclaimed “the new Miss Saigon soars to the rafters!” And The New Yorker called Miss Saigon “a dynamite Broadway revival!”

“Miss Saigon” will be at Seattle’s Paramount Theatre for eight performances from Oct. 29 to Nov. 3. Tickets start at $30 and are available on-line at STGPresents.org, Ticketmaster.com, by calling 1-800-982-2787 or in person at The Paramount Theatre Box Office (Monday through Friday, 10am to 6pm).