Pike Place Market’s Costumes on the Cobblestones

Celebrate the changing of the seasons with the whole family at Pike Place Market’s 2nd Annual Costumes on the Cobblestones. Meet the producers, enjoy live music, kids’ activities, pop-up murals, pumpkin decorating and a costume parade for kids and pets! Bring the kids and even your furry friends for a day of fall fun across all the 9-acres on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Event: 2nd Annual Costumes on the Cobblestones

Time: 11:00 am – 4:00 pm

Venue: Pike Place Market

Address: 85 Pike Street

Price: FREE

All 9-Acres

Live Music: Under the Market clock and sign.

11 am – Pretty Shady Stringband with Greg Paul and Jesse

12 pm – Carly Calbero

1 pm – Muscle Mouth Jazz Band

2 pm – Funeral Dove



Find 8 Pop-Up Murals: Back by popular demand! Eight fall-themed pop-up murals will be painted throughout the Market. These murals are all interactive and make great photos for you or the whole family. The murals will be up from October 24 through the end of November. Try to find all eight!

Costume Parade Down Pike Place: Everyone including your furry friends are welcome to put on a costume and participate in a costume parade down the cobblestones. The parade begins at 3 p.m.

Special Offer*: Visitors who spend $50 or more in the Market on Saturday will receive a Pike Place Market Harvest Festival apron designed by Market artist, Brooke Westlund. (Redeemable at the Market Tent under the Clock and Sign. While Supplies last.)

MarketFront Pavilion

Cider Pressing: Meet the producers and watch as they take apples and press them into organic cider. Apples and cider will be available for purchase.

The Haunted Landscape: Create your own spooky character to add to guest artist Lynn Rosskamp’s haunted forest. ( 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.)

Pumpkin Decorating: Decorate a kid-size pumpkin with paint pens and stencils. Pumpkins are complimentary with a donation to the Pike Place Market Foundation. ( 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.)

DownUnder

Acorn Necklaces: On Level 3 create your own fall necklace out of acorns hosted by West Seattle Art Nest. (11 a.m. – 3 p.m.)

Community Mural: On Level 4 put your own stamp on a Pike Place Market mural. Help West Seattle Art Nest fill in a mural featuring our iconic Market Clock sign, flowers, and Sasquatch! (11 a.m. – 3 p.m.)