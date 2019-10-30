Weekly Events | 西城好看

【電影節 Film Festival 】



德語電影節



日期：10月22至11月5日

地點：1515 12th Ave, Seattle WA 98122

詳情：https://nwfilmforum.org/events/kinofest-seattle-2019/



波特蘭德國電影節與西北電影論壇合作，舉辦了第四屆KINOFEST Seattle 2019，’展示來自德國、奧地利和瑞士的德語電影。 這個一年一度的節日包括紀錄片和虛構的短片和長片，它們代表了德國電影攝製的最新技術，使觀眾有機會體驗歐洲德語國家的多樣性、歷史和進步。



Kinofest Film Festival



When: Oct. 22 – Nov. 5

Where: 1515 12th Ave, Seattle WA 98122

Info: https://nwfilmforum.org/events/kinofest-seattle-2019/



The Portland German Film Festival in collaboration with Northwest Film Forum presents the 4th annual KINOFEST Seattle 2019, a showcase of German language films from Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. This annual festival includes documentary and fictional short and feature-length films that represent the state-of-the-art in German language filmmaking, giving audiences a chance to experience the diversity, history, and progress of German-speaking countries in Europe.

【舞台劇 Stage Play】



德古拉



日期：10月8至11月17日

片長：90分鐘，無中場休息

地點：ACT The Falls Theatre

詳情：http://www.acttheatre.org/



屢獲殊榮的劇作家史蒂文·迪茨（Steven Dietz）重返ACT！迪茨大膽改寫了這個血腥的善與惡故事，其中包括令人驚訝的轉折—吸血鬼德萊庫拉渴望的對象米娜（Mina）開始揭露未婚夫的神秘困擾，以及最親密的同伴露西（Lucy）感到被召喚的原因。 米娜知道她必須大膽對抗這個吸血鬼，以免為時已晚。

Dracula



When: Oct. 8 – Nov. 17

Run Time: 90 minutes with no intermission

Where: ACT The Falls Theatre

Info: http://www.acttheatre.org/



Dracula marks the return of award-winning playwright Steven Dietz to ACT. Dietz’s bold adaptation of the beloved, bloodcurdling tale of good versus evil includes a surprising twist–Mina, the object of Dracula’s desire, sets out to uncover the mysterious haunting of her fiancé and the reason why her closest companion, Lucy, feels her body summoned by howls and whispers in the dark. Mina knows she must boldly challenge the ruler of the night before it’s too late. Provocative, empowering, and punctuated by wit, this foray to the dark side is soon to become a cult classic at ACT.

【展覽 Exhibition】



World Premiere Minecraft the Exhibition



When: Oct. 19 – Sept. 7, 2020

Where: MoPOP

Info: https://www.mopop.org



The immersive exhibition brings the virtual landscape of Minecraft to life through full-scale creatures, scenic backdrops, a day-night lighting cycle, dynamic audio effects, and a gallery score designed for players and non-players of all ages. Created in partnership with Mojang, the exhibition celebrates the game’s 10th anniversary by exploring how Minecraft has developed into a platform for unlimited creative expression, community-crafting, and inspiration to build a better world outside of the game.

世界首映《當個創世神》展覽



日期：10月19至2020年9月7日

地點：流行音樂博物館

詳情：https://www.mopop.org



這個身臨其境的展覽通過全尺寸生物，風景秀麗的背景，晝夜照明周期，動態音頻效果以及專為各個年齡段的玩家和非玩家設計的畫廊，將《當個創世神》（Minecraft）的虛擬景觀栩栩如生。該展覽是與Mojang合作創建的，旨在慶祝這遊戲成立10週年，探討《當個創世神》如何發展成為一個平台，實現無限的創意表達，社區製作和靈感，以在遊戲之外建立更美好的世界。

