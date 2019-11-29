Weekly Events | 西城好看

【看音樂劇 Muscial】

《紅男綠女》

日期：11月7至12月29日

地點：Francis J. Gaudette Theatre

詳情：https://villagetheatre.org/

音樂劇《紅男綠女》改編自達蒙•朗伊恩（Damon Runyon）多部小說，1950年於百老匯首演，評論積極評價，演出持續了3年 。1953年，此劇在倫敦西區開演，同樣取得成功。輕鬆幽默的故事和膾該人口的歌曲，因此《紅男綠女》不斷重排，並成為地方劇院和學校社團最愛的節目之一。它講述的是美國30年代經濟蕭條時期，在街頭謀生的青年男女間的愛情喜劇故事。

Guys & Dolls

When: Nov. 7 – Dec. 29

Where: Francis J. Gaudette Theatre

Info: https://villagetheatre.org/

Considered by many to be the perfect musical comedy, this brassy and colorful musical has been an iconic crowd-pleaser since it first hit Broadway in 1950. Infamous gamblers, woebegone yet determined missionaries, a troupe of dancing showgirls, and one momentous craps game come together on the streets (and in the sewers) of New York City. This beloved multi-award-winner is a non-stop treat full of romance, hilarity, and irresistible charm.

【活動 Activites】

西雅圖市中心梅西百貨節日巡遊

日期：11月29日（星期五）

地點：西雅圖市中心

時間：早上9點開始

詳情：https://www.macys.com/social/events/event/?id=31492

為了慶祝2019年的假日季節，梅西百貨公司（Macy’s）第29屆年度假日遊行將於11月29日（星期五）在西雅圖市中心舉行。 遊行從上午9點開始，持續約一小時。 假日遊行在第七大街和派恩街舉行，然後向西沿著派恩街向第五大街走到大學街，在大學西邊走到第四大街，在第四大街北邊，完結時聖誕老人將離開他的雪橇進入商店。

Macy’s Holiday Parade At Downtown Seattle

When: Friday, Nov. 29, 2019

Where: Downtown Seattle

Time: Starts at 9 a.m.

Info: https://www.macys.com/social/events/event/?id=31492

In celebration of the 2019 holiday season, Macy’s is proud to announce that its 29th annual Macy’s Holiday Parade will take place on Friday, November 29th in Downtown Seattle. The parade begins promptly at 9 a.m. and lasts approximately one hour. The Holiday Parade steps off at 7th Avenue and Pine Street, then travels west down Pine Street to 5th Avenue to University Street, West on University to 4th Avenue, north on 4th Avenue and ends at Macy’s when Santa leaves his sleigh and enters the store to open Santaland.

【Cirque 馬戲團】

《一個這樣的晚上》

日期：至2020年2月9日

地點：Teatro ZinZanni

詳情： https://zinzanni.com/

回到浮華和魅力的時代—佩妮洛普·王爾德（Penelope Wilde）從國外旅行回來後，她對克里斯汀·迪弗（Christine Deaver）講述了自己從異國情調到七海旅行的故事。 這對戀人在滿天星斗的空中發現魔力，而後現代點唱機的庫尼奧（Cunio）將他的強勁嗓音帶入你的視線。像這樣的夜晚充滿了經典的優雅氣息、引人入勝的娛樂活動，以及令人垂涎的晚餐！

A Night Like This

When: Through Feb. 09, 2020

Where: Teatro ZinZanni

Info: https://zinzanni.com/

Step back into a time where glitz and glamour reign supreme, and the entertainment takes place both on stage and off! Returning from a trip abroad, the larger-than-life Christine Deaver as Penelope Wilde spins tall tales from her exotic travels to the Seven Seas. As the staff dreams big, two star-crossed lovers find magic in the air, hoops spin, ballerinas dance, the chef longs for a 5 star review, and Master of the House, Cunio of Postmodern Jukebox, pulls you in with his powerhouse vocals. A Night Like This is filled with classic elegance, show-stopping entertainment, and mouthwatering bites wrapped in an evening so enchanting you may never want to leave!