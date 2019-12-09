The World Premiere of Mrs. Doubtfire at The 5th Avenue Theatre is Extended Through January 4, 2020

It’s been extended, poppets! Following a week of sold-out previews, The 5th Avenue Theatre is thrilled to announce that the world premiere production of Mrs. Doubtfire has been extended through January 4, 2020, by overwhelming demand. Mrs. Doubtfire, which officially opens Friday, December 13, 2019, will play an additional week past the original December 29, 2019 closing date. Please see the end of this release for performance details.



Mrs. Doubtfire is the 22nd new musical produced by The 5th Avenue Theatre (Hairspray, Memphis, Aladdin, A Christmas Story). Following its world premiere in Seattle, it will open on Broadway at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre this Spring, making it the 10th new musical produced by The 5th to go on to have a subsequent Broadway run. Mrs. Doubtfire will be produced on Broadway by multi-Tony Award® winner Kevin McCollum (Avenue Q, Rent, In The Heights, Something Rotten!) and is based on the Twentieth Century Fox Motion Picture.



“We’re so excited to extend our production and share this brilliantly funny and emotionally powerful new musical,” said The 5th Avenue Theatre’s Producing Artistic Director Bill Berry. “Seattle is a family town and it’s so great to see new generations of theatre-goers not just attending but embracing new musicals that we believe in and are proud to share with the world.”



“We couldn’t be more thrilled by the response that Seattle has had to Mrs. Doubtfire,” added Producer Kevin McCollum. “I have always enjoyed working with The 5th and am grateful for the process of working together again. Seattle audiences are terrific—the reaction has been tremendous and I’m heartened to know that audiences love the show as much as our wonderful creative team.”



The principal cast of Mrs. Doubtfire features Tony®-nominated Rob McClure in the title role, Jenn Gambatese as Miranda Hillard, Brad Oscar as Frank Hillard, Analise Scarpaci as Lydia Hillard, Jake Ryan Flynn as Christopher Hillard, Avery Sell as Natalie Hillard, J. Harrison Ghee as Andre, Mark Evans as Stuart Dunmeyer, Charity Angél Dawson as Wanda Sellner, and Peter Bartlett as Mr. Jolly.



Mrs. Doubtfire has a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell and music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, the Tony Award® nominated team behind Something Rotten! Four-time Tony Award® winner Jerry Zaks (Hello, Dolly!) directs, with choreography by Lorin Latarro (Waitress) and music supervision by Ethan Popp (Tina).



Daniel Hillard, a struggling, out-of-work actor, will do anything for his kids. After losing custody in a messy divorce, he disguises himself as Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire in a desperate attempt to stay in their lives. As his new persona begins to take on a life of her own, Mrs. Doubtfire teaches Daniel more than he bargained for about how to be a father. A hysterical and heartfelt story about holding onto your loved ones against all odds, Mrs. Doubtfire is the next big musical comedy for families—of all kinds.

