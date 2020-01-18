“Dreamworks Animation in Concert” at Seattle Symphony





The DreamWorks Animation in Concert performances at Benaroya Hall with the Seattle Symphony, originally slated for February 21–22, 2020, are rescheduled for June 3–4, 2020 at 7 p.m.



Presented alongside Universal Brand Development and CineConcerts, the concert features the Grammy award-winning orchestra playing music from DreamWorks’ most beloved films while favorite movie moments are projected in HD onto the big screen. DreamWorks is celebrating more than 20 years of inspired animation and iconic music, with scores by Hans Zimmer, Harry Gregson-Williams, John Powell, Alexandre Desplat, Alan Silvestri, Danny Elfman, among others. Audiences will relive their favorite moments from DreamWorks’ most celebrated films Shrek, Madagascar, Kung Fu Panda, and How to Train Your Dragon.



Guest Conductor Justin Freer, who is also President of CineConcerts and Producer/Conductor of DreamWorks Animation in Concert adds, “DreamWorks has brought such delight to families around the globe with their vibrant characters and adventurous stories. What carries us through these charismatic experiences is the inspired and fitting music. To be able to showcase the music in a movie-like environment is a memory for our guests that we hope lasts forever.”



CineConcerts is one of the leading producers of live music experiences performed with visual media, and is continuously redefining live entertainment. Founded by Producer/Conductor Justin Freer and Producer/Writer Brady Beaubien, CineConcerts has engaged over 2 million people worldwide in concert presentations in over 1,000 performances in 48 countries.



CineConcerts has worked with some of the most prestigious orchestras and venues in the world including the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Cleveland Orchestra, London Philharmonic, Los Angeles Philharmonic, New York Philharmonic, Philadelphia Orchestra, Philharmonia Orchestra, and more. Recent and current live concert experiences include Rudy in Concert, The Da Vinci Code in Concert, The Harry Potter Film Concert Series, Gladiator Live, The Godfather Live, It’s a Wonderful Life in Concert, DreamWorks Animation In Concert, Star Trek: The Ultimate Voyage 50th Anniversary Concert Tour, Breakfast at Tiffany’s in Concert, and A Christmas Dream Live.



Tickets start at $38 and can be purchased online at seattlesymphony.org and through the Seattle Symphony Ticket Office at 206.215.4747. Previous ticket holders for the concert may retain their tickets for the rescheduled shows, apply the ticket value toward an upcoming Seattle Symphony performance, or donate their tickets back to the Seattle Symphony. Ticketholders will receive an email detailing all available options and can contact the Seattle Symphony ticket office via emailing tickets@seattlesymphony.org or calling 206.215.4747.

