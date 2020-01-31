Famous Chinese New Year Gift, Wisconsin Ginseng, Now Available at Costco

Prince of Peace product available at Costco.

WAUSAU, Wis., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Wisconsin Ginseng is now available in many Costco stores across the United States, including stores in Arizona, California, Hawaii, Illinois, Kansas, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, Oregon, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Washington. Prince of Peace Enterprises, Inc. Ginseng Tea and Slices are now available at Costco stores and at Costco.com. This current program is for a limited time and aligns with the Holiday Season & Chinese New Year, as well as high travel seasons where consumers take gifts back to Asia and is available in select Clubs, while supplies last. Prince of Peace Enterprises, Inc. is working to launch Wisconsin Ginseng in Costco stores in Canada and Australia.

Prince of Peace is a premier American Ginseng brand in the United States and has partnered with the Wisconsin Ginseng industry to sell genuine Wisconsin American Ginseng roots and teas for decades. Being one of the most trusted brands in the U.S., Prince of Peace’s American ginseng products are certified by the Ginseng Board of Wisconsin, thus bearing the quality seal as a mark of authenticity.

“As Costco only carries premium quality products and works on low margins to benefit her members, we’re excited that this national launching will get more consumers to try genuine Wisconsin Ginseng at a good price,” the President of Prince of Peace Enterprises, Inc., Mr. Kenneth Yeung expressed.

“We are thrilled with the investment that Prince of Peace has made to launch Wisconsin Ginseng in the mainstream market. Wisconsin Ginseng is typically retailed in Chinatowns. The expansion into Costco brings increased access and more awareness about the product that we produce,” says Robert Kaldunski, Ginseng Board of Wisconsin President.

Wisconsin Ginseng is known to support a person’s energy level without giving them a boost of energy. The Mayo Clinic conducted a randomized controlled study of Wisconsin Ginseng in 2012 to test if it helps cancer patients with energy levels; a common problem with many cancer patients. The study proved that taking Wisconsin Ginseng increases energy levels in cancer patients with fatigue. The Mayo Clinic is currently undergoing a new study with Wisconsin Ginseng. Wisconsin Ginseng is also known to support immune system health and blood sugar levels, the Ginseng Board spokesperson concluded.

About Prince of Peace Enterprises, Inc.

Prince of Peace® Enterprises, Inc., founded in 1983, earned its reputation as a leading and diversified company, specializing in the marketing, importing and distribution of gourmet products, beverages, dietary supplements, natural OTC topical analgesics (like world famous Tiger Balm®), herbal products and teas; as well as product formulation, packaging and private labeling. Prince of Peace® Enterprises, Inc. is headquartered in the heart of the San Francisco Bay Area, California, USA with additional branch offices established in New York and Los Angeles, and internationally in Hong Kong, China, and Malaysia. For more information, visit www.popus.com.