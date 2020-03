在家工作不怠慢 10個軟件工具 提升時間管理

View this post on Instagram

Hey guys. Just wanted to share with you another tool in my shed of “productivity”. Remember the milk is a great cross platform list/task tool(browser, OS, Android). I can’t really speak about comparable apps because I think this one is fairly unique being cross platform. I dislike being relegated to something being stuck on one device and I suppose if it is browser based you could just use the browser on your device. But that is another can of worms. I use it for my daily tasks, groceries, checklists, packing lists and just plain notes. You can set tasks to repeat and make sub tasks and so on. It has a great interface that lets you rearrange tasks in an order that suits you as well. I often wonder how I got anything done before I started making lists. . . . #lifehacks #rememberthemilk #tasks #list