Village Theatre 2020-2021 Season: Mamma Mia! Hello, Dolly! and More!

Village Theatre is thrilled to announce its 2020-2021 Season which is filled with a compelling collection of shows that will combine to create an incredible year of theatre. The lineup includes Mamma Mia!, a dazzling musical triumph filled to the brim with hit ABBA songs; Hello, Dolly!, the universally acclaimed smash hit; Deathtrap, a deliciously shocking comedy-thriller; Making Tracks, a powerful musical about the Asian-American experience; and Ain’t Misbehavin’, a delightful and energizing revue featuring the music of Fats Waller.



“We truly feel this is a collection of shows everyone can enjoy,” said Artistic Director Jerry Dixon. “We’ve created a lineup that features a classic golden-age musical, a hilarious thriller, a dynamic and compelling modern work, and two fun-filled productions that feature music you know and love. We are deeply excited to share this Season with our audiences.”



Mamma Mia!

Music & Lyrics by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus

And some songs with Stig Anderson

Book by Catherine Johnson

Originally Conceived by Judy Craymer

Issaquah: September 17 – October 25, 2020

Everett: November 6 – 29, 2020

This dazzling musical smash is filled to the brim with hit ABBA songs, romance, family, and delight. When Sophie is due to be married, she wants her dad to walk her down the aisle. The only problem is she doesn’t know who he is. After inviting all three of her mom’s old boyfriends to attend the wedding, things heat up at their already sizzling Grecian getaway. The ultimate feel-good show, Mamma Mia! will have you singing and dancing all the way home.

Hello, Dolly!

Book by Michael Stewart

Music & Lyrics by Jerry Herman

Based on the play “The Matchmaker” by Thornton Wilder

Issaquah: November 19, 2020 – January 3, 2021

Everett: January 8 – 31, 2021

Strong-willed Dolly Gallagher Levi is the ideal matchmaker – she has marriage on her mind and a recipe for love in her pocket. But she may have met her match when grouchy “half-a-millionaire” Horace Vandergelder enters the scene, looking for the perfect bride. Humor and romance abound in this universally acclaimed smash hit that has been nominated for over 50 awards and touched the hearts of millions across the globe. Plus, beloved Village Theatre’s favorite Bobbi Kotula will don the mantle of the ruby red dress… it’ll be “nice to have her back where she belongs.”

Deathtrap

By Ira Levin

Issaquah: January 21 – February 28, 2021

Everett: March 5 – 28, 2021

Broadway’s longest-running comedy-thriller, Deathtrap is a deliciously shocking play from the author of The Stepford Wives. Hit playwright, Sidney Bruhl, is out of ideas and would kill to get back on top. When he receives a script from a former student, he realizes he has a guaranteed success in his hands. With the tantalizing prospect of taking it for his own, no one can predict where the dark events of the night will go. Deathtrap is a sharply funny play that keeps audiences wondering who, if anyone, is truly safe when success is just a clean shot away.

Making Tracks

Music by Woody Pak

Lyrics by Brian Yorkey

Book by Welly Yang

Issaquah: March 18 – April 25, 2021

Everett: April 30 – May 23, 2021

A favorite from the 2001-2002 Season, Making Tracks returns to Village Theatre’s stage after being called “undeniably stirring” by The Seattle Times, and “promising, energetic, and hopeful” by The New York Times. This powerful story follows a young Asian-American as he experiences his family’s six-generation struggle to find a voice in America, inheriting the spirit of those who came before him. For this production, creators Woody Pak, Welly Yang, and Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winner Brian Yorkey (Next to Normal, 13 Reasons Why) will re-visit the script to update and acknowledge the injustices and conversations of today’s world. This mesmerizing rock musical tells a rich and diverse history of triumph and perseverance.

Ain’t Misbehavin’

The Fats Waller Musical Show

Conceived by Richard Maltby, Jr. & Murray Horwitz

Created and Originally Directed by Richard Maltby, Jr.

Issaquah: May 13 – June 20, 2021

Everett: July 2 – 25, 2021

Winner of the 1978 Tony Award for Best Musical, this dynamic celebration of jazz icon Fats Waller pays homage to the Black musicians of the Harlem Renaissance in the 1920s to the 1940s. Featuring songs like “Honeysuckle Rose,” “I’m Gonna Sit Right Down and Write Myself a Letter,” “Black and Blue,” and, of course, “Ain’t Misbehavin’,” this timeless and classic show will transport you to a vibrant time of jazz at its height, complete with new beats, jump, jive, and swing.