Weekly Events | 西城好看

【交響樂 Symphony】

慶祝亞洲

日期：3月8日（星期日）

時間：4:00 p.m.

地點：Benaroya Hall

詳情：https://www.seattlesymphony.org/

「慶祝亞洲」Celebrate Asia 將在本週日於Benaroya Hall舉辦充滿活力的活動，旨在探索亞洲國家豐富的音樂傳統，以表彰西雅圖的亞裔美國人社區。 音樂會前後，您可以在大堂欣賞來自中國、印度、日本、韓國和菲律賓的娛樂節目。 第十二屆「慶祝亞洲」將聚焦於這位年輕的美國作曲家和鋼琴家Conrad Tao，他正席捲古典世界。 這位新興藝術家將表演自己的作品，以及喬治·格甚溫（George Gershwin）的標誌性藍色狂想曲（Rhapsody in Blue）。

Celebrate Asia

When: Sunday, March 8

Time: 4 p.m.

Where: Benaroya Hall

Info: https://www.seattlesymphony.org/

Celebrate Asia honors Seattle’s Asian American community by exploring the rich musical traditions of Asian countries at Benaroya Hall. Enjoy entertainment from China, India, Japan, Korea, and the Philippines in the lobby before and after the concert. The 12th annual Celebrate Asia shines a spotlight on the young American composer and pianist Conrad Tao who is taking the classical world by storm. Tao, a Lincoln Center Emerging Artist, joins to perform his own work as well as George Gershwin’s iconic Rhapsody in Blue. Pre-and post-concert festivities bookend this celebration organized with Seattle’s vibrant Asian communities.

【舞蹈 Ballet 】

《美女與野獸》

日期：3月15, 21及22日

地點：西北太平洋芭蕾舞團

詳情：https://www.pnb.org/season/beauty-beast/

由西北太平洋芭蕾舞團學員演出的《美女與野獸》將加入一些新內容，特別為年輕觀眾而設。這個源遠流長的故事在迷人的舞恣下，將帶領觀眾一併冒險、探索友誼和真愛的力量，及欣賞戲劇和芭蕾舞的完美結合—絕對是適合一家大小去放鬆身心的節目。

Beauty and the Beast

When: March 15, 21, 22

Where: Pacific Northwest Ballet

Info: https://www.pnb.org/season/beauty-beast/

PNB presents the “tale as old as time” with a new addition to its narrated, one-hour series performed by the PNB School and designed especially for young audiences. Beauty and the Beast’s appealing tale of adventure, unlikely friendships, and the power of true love are as charming as it is familiar and a perfect introduction to theater and dance.

【活動 Activity】

室內西雅圖夜市：春分

日期：3月21日（星期六）

地點：Magnuson Park Hangar 30

詳情：https://www.facebook.com/events/2597627037151585/

西雅圖最大的室內夜市將於3月21日（星期六）舉辦以慶祝滿月上升。 西雅圖夜市從中午12點開始至晚上9點，展示100多個當地攤位和食品卡車，特色的食品攤位和卡車將在菜單上展示亞洲風味，以及帶有特色雞尾酒的主題手工藝酒吧，當地啤酒廠等等。 今年，大會將通過現場音樂和DJ的特別表演來帶動氣氛。 此項活動需要$ 1的入場券，受益於當地的慈善機構！

Seattle Night Market: Spring Equinox

When: Saturday, March 21

Time: 12 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: Magnuson Park Hangar 30

Info：https://www.facebook.com/events/2597627037151585/

Seattle’s largest Indoor Night Market returns to celebrate the Full Moon Rising on Saturday, March 21st. The Seattle Night Market showcases over 100 local booths and food trucks at the Magnuson Park Hangar 30 from 12 p.m. – 9 p.m. Featured food booths and trucks will have featured Asian bites on their menu, along with a themed craft Bar with craft cocktails, local breweries and more for charity. This year, we’ll be highlighting the Full Moon with a special performance with live music and DJ’s to be announced in January. This event requires a $1 entry that benefits a local charity!