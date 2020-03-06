Dynamic pianist Conrad Tao joins Seattle Symphony on annual celebrate Asia concert







Seattle, WA – On March 8, the Seattle Symphony presents the twelfth annual Celebrate Asia concert at Benaroya Hall. Conducted by Tianyi Lu, this year’s program features pianist Conrad Tao and the Seattle premiere of a new work by Adeliia Faizullina, winner of this year’s Celebrate Asia Composition Competition.

Hosted by Lori Matsukawa, the concert opens with Huang Ruo’s Folk Songs for Orchestra, a suite of pieces that draws its inspiration from various regional folk melodies of China. Then follows the Tatar Folk Tales: “Sak and Sok” and “Arba” by composer and vocalist Adeliia Faizullina, winner of the Seattle Symphony’s annual Celebrate Asia Composition Competition. Performing as the soprano for the premiere, Faizullina drew inspiration from folk music and stories from her Tatar heritage; the Tatar people are an ethnic group from Russia who have remained culturally distinct for centuries, sharing traditions with Turkey and East Asia. The concert’s first half concludes with pianist and composer Conrad Tao performing his original work The Oneiroi in New York. Tao is a recipient of the prestigious Avery Fisher Career Grant and will also be performing a recital in Octave 9: Raisbeck Music Center on Friday, March 6.

Seattle Symphony performs Chen Yi’s Si Ji (“Four Seasons”) at the start of the concert’s second half. In Si Ji, which was a 2006 Pulitzer Prize for Music finalist, the composer “creates a third musical world, one that looks neither to Europe nor to Asia and yet is a distant mirror for both” (The New York Times). Conrad Tao returns to the stage to close out this year’s Celebrate Asia concert with Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue.

Celebrate Asia honors Seattle’s Asian American community through exploring the rich musical traditions of Asian countries. The annual celebration’s concert is presented alongside a host of pre- and post-concert performances that reflect cultures across Asia. For over a decade, people and families of all ethnicities have joined in the annual tradition of Celebrate Asia to immerse themselves in an afternoon of cultural exchange and vibrant celebration.

Pre-concert performances begin in the Samuel & Althea Stroum Grand Lobby at 2:30 p.m. Performers include the Filipino Youth Activities Drill Team, Korean traditional performing arts group Oolleemm, Children’s Choir and the Seattle International Lion Dance Team. The celebration concludes with post-concert activities in the Grand Lobby with a performance of traditional Japanese taiko drumming by CHIKIRI and The School of TAIKO as well as bhangra and Bollywood dance from Rhythms of India.

Admission to pre- and post-concert activities are included with concert tickets.

Complete program information, artist biographies and additional information can be found by visiting https://www.seattlesymphony.org/concerttickets/calendar/2019-2020/symphony/celebrate-asia.