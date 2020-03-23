特殊時期西雅圖餐飲業各出奇招，或許是時候感受一把平時$$$$的餐廳了

View this post on Instagram

we’re open from 12-6p tuesday-saturday for takeout service and delivery!⁣ ⁣ *𝐧𝐨𝐰 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐚𝐧 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐧𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐭!*⁣ ⁣⁣ we’re offering our natural, biodynamic and organic bottles starting at $10!⁣ ⁣ delivery is available for orders of $75 or more, and we can customize a great selection for you, or you can choose your favorites.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ in addition to grabbing wine to-go, you can also get white claw, vermouth + sherry to keep your home bar properly prepped throughout the quarantine. swipe left to check out our current wine list! ⁣ ⁣ as far as snacks go, chef david will also offer loaves of fresh, housemade bread $6, and our amazing dumplings (choose pork/potato/combo, they’re frozen for transport) that you can cook at home $9/dozen.⁣ ⁣ also, starting today we’ve got some other beloved la dive bites to help you get through:⁣ ⁣ david’s chicken liver mousse: $8/4oz jar⁣ ⁣ mix + match snacks: $8/lb⁣ ⁣ – cucumber salad⁣ – potato salad⁣ – hot pepper cheese spread ⁣ – pickled beets⁣ ⁣ ⁣⁣ lastly, because we love you from head to toe, every purchase comes with the rarest resource around: a roll of toilet paper! let’s keep our chins up, friends — we can’t wait to get through this together! ⚡️ #ladiveseattle⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ note: to place a delivery order, please dm us through instagram. ❤️⁣