Week 4 Video Edition: Started this week collaborating with Kasey Lau with Sun Food Trading Co, officer Mike Gore and Lieutenant Lora Alcantara with the Seattle Police Department. We delivered 120+ 5lb bags of rice and 120 bottles of vitamin C to the elderly at the International House.Big thanks to all of YOU supporting us, we have raised $3,490 in just 5 days!! Here is a link to InterIm Community Development Association gofundme page: [http://gf.me/u/xujgcm](http://gf.me/u/xujgcm)Next up: Thursday! Music Cred: This is how we do it – by Montell Jordan Seattle Department of TransportationSeattle Department of NeighborhoodsSeattle Office of the Mayor