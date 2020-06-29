SNOQUALMIE, WASHINGTON (JUNE 8, 2020) – Snoqualmie Casino will reopen to the general public Thursday, June 11at 6am. The casino prolonged its closure in an effort to support Washington’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” efforts.

During the closure, Snoqualmie Casino implemented enhanced safety protocols to ensure the safety of guests and team members upon reopening. “The health and wellness of our guests, team members, and community takes precedence over anything else,” says Snoqualmie Tribe Chairman, Robert de los Angeles. “As an entertainment venue that welcomes guests from all over the region, it is our responsibility to do everything we can to not only adhere to health guidelines and recommendations, but to exceed them.”

With King County transitioning into Phase 1.5 and providing guidelines to begin re-opening restaurants and retail, Snoqualmie Casino Interim CEO and President Stanford Le outlined the casino’s comprehensive reopening plan supporting the state’s health recommendations. “We take pride in being Seattle’s closest casino,” says Le. “which means doing what we can to support community safety and continuing to set unparalleled standards to do so.”

The following are a few examples of what Snoqualmie Casino has implemented to ensure safety:

Targeting on-floor guest capacity at 12.5% per hour; well below the Washington health guidelines of 25% for restaurants and 15% for retail stores in Phase 1.5

Placing plexi-shields at each station where guests interact with team members (i.e. cage, restaurant cashier, loyalty club booth)

Affixing signage in areas both back of house and on the casino floor to promote social distancing

Applying plexi-shields at various table games to create a barrier and between guests and dealers as well as between guests themselves

Requiring masks for all team members and guests and providing masks to those who do not have one

Repurposing Falls Buffet to a full service dine-in al a carte restaurant

Scanning temperatures of all team members and guests who enter the property

Socially distancing guests at slot machines by chair placement and machine availability

Installing plexi-shields between most popular slot machines to optimize accessibility

Enhancing cleaning material standards and frequency, with high touch areas cleaned up to once every half hour

HVAC systems continue to draw fresh air from the outside at a rate of 8 times per hour

Placing hand sanitizing stations throughout the property, especially in high traffic areas

“Careful consideration and planning went into our opening strategy to ensure that we could provide the safest environment possible,” Le continues, “We’ve been looking forward to welcoming our guests back and know that our decision to wait until it was safe to do so was the right one.”

About Snoqualmie Casino – Seattle’s Closest Casino

Nestled in a spectacular Northwest setting, and just 30 minutes from downtown Seattle, Snoqualmie Casino combines breathtaking mountain valley views in a sophisticated gaming setting, complete with nearly 1,700 state-of-the-art slot machines, 55 classic table games — including Blackjack, Roulette and Baccarat. Snoqualmie Casino also features national entertainment in an intimate setting, with two signature restaurants, Vista for steak and seafood lovers, and 12 Moons for authentic Asian cuisine and décor. For more information, please visit www.snocasino.com.