Ever since I moved to my new place, I wanted fill up my balcony with plants. I pinterested like nobody’s business & pinned up some really fancy ideas for a balcony garden. Next was to buy the correct plants for an amateur gardener like me. I knew from the start that I’ll be visiting a nursery and making my investment worthwhile! And boy was I proud of myself. @bellevue_nursery offers a wiiiiiide variety of indoor and outdoor plants, planters & garden accessories. I scored lovely trailing plants that I could hang from my balcony. All were between $4-$5 4” plants💚 🌱 Pretty reasonable right? I haven’t found better plant deals anywhere else (including online). Plus, nurseries source fresh saplings, soil & the people running it are so knowledgeable! What are your go-to places for plant shopping? Let me know in the comments below! #plantnursery #bellevuenursery #houseplants #balconyplants #greenthumb #gardening #plantlady #plantsofinstagram #plantbloggers #indoorplants #plantshopping #hookorbycook