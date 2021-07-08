SIGNING BONUSES AND ON THE SPOT HIRING FOR DOZENS OF POSITIONS AT TULALIP RESORT CASINO, QUIL CEDA CREEK CASINO AND TULALIP BINGO & SLOTS

TULALIP, Wash. (July 6, 2021) – Offering competitive wages, benefits, and signing bonuses for several positions, Tulalip Resort Casino, Quil Ceda Creek Casino and Tulalip Bingo & Slots will host a “Tulalip Hiring Fair” for roles in Gaming Services and Food and Beverage on Thursday, July 15, from 10 a.m. to noon.

We will open early exclusively for security positions that will take place between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. and candidates are required to bring driving abstracts to the fair. Application assistance for all positions will be available from 8 a.m. to noon.

With signing bonuses up to $750 for several positions and on the spot hiring opportunities, all three properties offer wages of at least $16/hour with excellent benefits to eligible Team Members, including paid personal leave and holidays, 100% employer-paid medical and dental benefits and participation in a 401(k) plan.

This event will take place at the Tulalip Gaming Organization’s Hiring and Training Resource Center, located at 6332 31st Ave., Suite C, Tulalip, WA. For more information on current job openings and pre-application for all positions prior to the fair, visit employment.tulalipcasino.com.

“With COVID-19 restrictions now lifted, operations at all three properties are returning to normal and the Tulalip Gaming Organization is pleased to provide very competitive wages and benefits to qualified candidates seeking rewarding careers,” said April Brisbois, Human Resources Executive Director.

Applicants must be at least 18 years of age and are required to bring two pieces of government-issued identification. For additional information, call (360) 716-1562 or email tgojobs@tulalipresort.com.